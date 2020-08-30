Fuchs, BVM , Eileen E.

Sister Eileen E. Fuchs, BVM died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 61.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Sharing of Memories via Zoom is from 9:15-10:15 a.m. and Virtual Visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

All events may be viewed through live videostream at

https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/

Sister Eileen was born July 31, 1959, in St. Louis to William and Eileen (Hannifin) Fuchs. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Aug. 27, 1995, from St. Elizabeth Parish, St. Louis. She professed first vows on July 18, 1998, and final vows on July 16, 2005. She was celebrating her silver jubilee this year.

She taught science at Nerinx Hall High School in Webster Groves, Mo. She worked as a medical technologist at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis prior to entering the BVM community, which she served as a congregational representative.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dan Fuchs, and sister Betsy Demny. She is survived by a brother Bill (Chris) Fuchs, Boca Raton, Fla.; sisters Terry (Jack) McGauley, St. Louis; and Cece Seida, Ballwin, Mo.; many devoted nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 25 years.

Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.