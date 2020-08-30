Fuchs, Sister Eileen E., BVM

died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 61.

Virtual visitation will be held from 9:15-10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Visit www.bvmsisters.org for further details.

Eileen was born July 31, 1959, in St. Louis to William and Eileen (Hannifin) Fuchs. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Aug. 27, 1995, from St. Elizabeth Parish, St. Louis. She professed first vows in July 1998 and final vows in July 2005. She was celebrating her silver jubilee this year.

She taught science at Nerinx Hall High School in Webster Groves, Mo. She worked as a medical technologist at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis prior to entering the BVM community, which she served in leadership.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dan Fuchs, and sister Betsy Demny. She is survived by a brother Bill (Chris) Fuchs, Boca Raton, Fla.; sisters Terry (Jack) McGauley, St. Louis; and Cece Seida, Ballwin, Mo.; many devoted nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 25 years. Memorials may be given to BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or https://www.bvmsisters.org.