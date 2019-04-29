St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Storrjohann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen F. Storrjohann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen F. Storrjohann Obituary
Storrjohann, Eileen F. (nee O'Hara) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Storrjohann; loving mother of Michelle McLaughlin, Tracy (Ken) Ryan, Michael (Micki) Shoults, Sandra Fleek, Kelly (Robert) Whittaker and step-mother of Michelle Stewart; dear daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth O'Hara; dear sister of Eugene W. (Nancy) O'Hara; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, May 1, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Contributions to Stray Rescue appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now