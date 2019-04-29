|
|
Storrjohann, Eileen F. (nee O'Hara) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Storrjohann; loving mother of Michelle McLaughlin, Tracy (Ken) Ryan, Michael (Micki) Shoults, Sandra Fleek, Kelly (Robert) Whittaker and step-mother of Michelle Stewart; dear daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth O'Hara; dear sister of Eugene W. (Nancy) O'Hara; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, May 1, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Contributions to Stray Rescue appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019