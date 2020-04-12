McDonald, Eileen J.
(nee Schmidt) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully at home in Troy, MO on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of Steven C. McDonald for 40 years; loving mother to her three sons Paul (Melissa), Tim, and Mike; devoted and loving grandmother to Stevie Rae; dearly loved by her five sisters Karen (Don) Arbuthnot, Gail (Henry) Halamicek, Barb (Nick) Yocco, Maria Schmidt (Clay Baer), and Jeanne Bell; our dear mother-in-law, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and great aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents Claude Harry Schmidt and Cornelia (nee Bollwerk) Schmidt. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.