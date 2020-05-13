Rooney, Eileen Jeanette Age 73, of Wildwood, MO, left us on Monday, May 11, 2020 to everlasting peace. Daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Rooney and sister of the late Barbara Rooney. She leaves behind her brother, Joe (late Karen) Rooney of Wentzville, MO, her sisters, Diane (Richard) Thebeau of Ballwin, MO, Kathy (late Charles) Belcher of Potosi, MO, Debbie (late Ken) Figueroa of Barnhart, MO, her cherished friend and companion Kathi Danna of Wildwood, MO, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, her Quaker family, and many dear friends. She served her Lord as a Notre Dame Sister for 30 years. Leaving there she joined the workforce at LMI Aerospace of St. Charles MO. She retired from LMI as their Corp. Payroll Supervisor. She was a woman of much love and compassion and touched many lives. She will be missed. Services: Virtual Memorial Service, Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. https;//us02web.zoom.us/j/86548607126 or call 1-314-626-6799. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Eileen's memory to The St. Louis Society of Friends, 1001 Park Ave., St. Louis MO. 63104. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at schrader.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.