Eileen Jeanette Rooney
1946 - 2020
Rooney, Eileen Jeanette Age 73, of Wildwood, MO, left us on Monday, May 11, 2020 to everlasting peace. Daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Rooney and sister of the late Barbara Rooney. She leaves behind her brother, Joe (late Karen) Rooney of Wentzville, MO, her sisters, Diane (Richard) Thebeau of Ballwin, MO, Kathy (late Charles) Belcher of Potosi, MO, Debbie (late Ken) Figueroa of Barnhart, MO, her cherished friend and companion Kathi Danna of Wildwood, MO, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, her Quaker family, and many dear friends. She served her Lord as a Notre Dame Sister for 30 years. Leaving there she joined the workforce at LMI Aerospace of St. Charles MO. She retired from LMI as their Corp. Payroll Supervisor. She was a woman of much love and compassion and touched many lives. She will be missed. Services: Virtual Memorial Service, Saturday May 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. https;//us02web.zoom.us/j/86548607126 or call 1-314-626-6799. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Eileen's memory to The St. Louis Society of Friends, 1001 Park Ave., St. Louis MO. 63104. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at schrader.com.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Eileen was a cherished friend. I will miss her gentle spirit.
Nancy Buck
May 13, 2020
Lu Ann Bearman
Coworker
May 12, 2020
We grew up together - summers playing Canasta, Monopoly, Clue & many many card games. We swam in the creek & lots of boating fun. She always had a smile on her face. As we grew up as people do we saw each other less & less. Then we would see each other at Weddings & Funerals. Fond Memories may you Rest In Peace Eileen keep smiling. Love Sharon Bridges Demster
Sharon Bridges Demster
Friend
May 12, 2020
Our sympathies.
Paul Rooney
Family
May 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Eileen's family. We are so sorry to hear of her death.
Carole Rooney
Family
May 12, 2020
Aunt Eileen I miss you so much. You were such an amazing person. So caring and loving and kind. I am so grateful to have had you in my life and my girls life. I will never forget you or let the girls forget you either. Watch over my babies for me til I get there to be with them again.

I love you!
Kelsey Figueroa
Family
