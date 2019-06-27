Ludwig Cohn, Eileen June 26, 2019 Born December 22, 1930 in St. Louis. Beloved wife of the late Harold Ludwig and the late Julius Cohn; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mark Ludwig (Carol), Norman Ludwig (Diane), the late Rose Ann Dorr and Paula Burnside; dear grandmother and grandmother-in-law of Alexander Ludwig (Sandy), Aaron Ludwig, Sarah Ludwig (Tate), John Ludwig and Michael Burnside (Rachel); dear great-grandmother of Lucas Ludwig; dear sister and sister-in-law of Al Waldman (late Betty). Services: Memorial service Friday, June 28, 1:00 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard, 63132. Visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Artists' Guild, 12 N. Jackson Avenue, 63105. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 27, 2019