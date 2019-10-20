St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Streb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M. Streb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M. Streb Obituary

Streb, Eileen M.

(nee Wilson), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene L. Streb; loving mother of Stacy (Kevin) Meyer and Tim (Lynn) Streb; cherished grandmother of Blake, Blaire, Allison and Michael; dear sister of John (Linda) Wilson and the late Dorothy King; dear sister-in-law of Barbara (the late John) Tymkew; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church on Saturday, October 26, 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to de Greeff Hospice House, or The Salvation Army appreciated. A KUTIS South County service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now