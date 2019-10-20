|
Streb, Eileen M.
(nee Wilson), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene L. Streb; loving mother of Stacy (Kevin) Meyer and Tim (Lynn) Streb; cherished grandmother of Blake, Blaire, Allison and Michael; dear sister of John (Linda) Wilson and the late Dorothy King; dear sister-in-law of Barbara (the late John) Tymkew; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial Mass at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church on Saturday, October 26, 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to de Greeff Hospice House, or The Salvation Army appreciated. A KUTIS South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019