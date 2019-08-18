|
|
Summers, Eileen M.
Baptized into the Hope Of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Loretta and John Summers, dear sister of the late Eugene (Claire survives) Summers, Shirley Gillick, John (Helen survives) Summers, Donald (Darlene) Summers,Thomas (Duffy survives) Summers, Dorothy (George) Berding; our dear special aunt.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, Monday, August 19 for 10:00 am mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Donations appreciated to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church St Vincent Depaul Society. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019