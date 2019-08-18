St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
Summers, Eileen M.

Baptized into the Hope Of Christ's Resurrection Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Loretta and John Summers, dear sister of the late Eugene (Claire survives) Summers, Shirley Gillick, John (Helen survives) Summers, Donald (Darlene) Summers,Thomas (Duffy survives) Summers, Dorothy (George) Berding; our dear special aunt.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, Monday, August 19 for 10:00 am mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Donations appreciated to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church St Vincent Depaul Society. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
