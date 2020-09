Canty, Eileen Mannion

Eileen Mannion Canty of St. Louis Missouri died August 6, 2020. Eileen was born in Glenamaddy County Galway Ireland Dec. 3, 1930. Eileen will be missed and her Irish eyes certainly will be smiling down upon us.

Services: Mass will be September 26, 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne. Condolences can be made at Missouricremate.com