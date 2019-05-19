Nissenbaum, Eileen May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Alvin Nissenbaum for 71 years. Dear mother of Steven Nissenbaum and Arthur (Erica Chick) Nissenbaum. Loving grandmother of Laura (Andrew) Slabin, Jennifer (TJ) Chase, Travis (Kimberly) Nissenbaum, and Andrea (Zachary Bradley) Nissenbaum. Beloved great-grandmother of Sienna, Leo, Cody, Zoe, and Miles. Loving sister-in-law of the late Ellen (the late Marvin) Nissenbaum, the late Sissye (the late George) Moll and the late Norma (Jerry) Nissenbaum. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Graveside service Monday, May 20, 1:30PM at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 4215 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108 or to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019