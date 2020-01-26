Eileen P. Dittrich (1950 - 2020)
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO
63077
(636)-629-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Luebbering, MO
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:45 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, MO
Dittrich, Eileen P.

(nee Culleton) 7/30/1950-1/24/2020. Beloved wife of Pete "Sonny" Dittrich; mother of Matthew & Kathleen Dittrich, Steven (Hannah) Dittrich & Colleen (Justin) Dean; sister of James & John Culleton, Michael (June) Culleton, Thomas (Shari) Culleton, Mary McKechnie & Catherine Askew; sister-in-law of Tom (Debbie) Dittrich; dear grandmother, aunt, cousin & friend. Daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve (nee Wobbe) Culleton.

Services: Visitation 3:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 with rosary service at 5:00 PM at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, MO. Funeral mass at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Luebbering, MO. Burial at 12:45 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
