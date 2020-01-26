Dittrich, Eileen P.

(nee Culleton) 7/30/1950-1/24/2020. Beloved wife of Pete "Sonny" Dittrich; mother of Matthew & Kathleen Dittrich, Steven (Hannah) Dittrich & Colleen (Justin) Dean; sister of James & John Culleton, Michael (June) Culleton, Thomas (Shari) Culleton, Mary McKechnie & Catherine Askew; sister-in-law of Tom (Debbie) Dittrich; dear grandmother, aunt, cousin & friend. Daughter of the late Thomas and Genevieve (nee Wobbe) Culleton.

Services: Visitation 3:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 with rosary service at 5:00 PM at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, MO. Funeral mass at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Luebbering, MO. Burial at 12:45 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred.