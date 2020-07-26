Maue, Eileen Patricia

(nee Durcan) of Glendale died peacefully at age 93 on July 12, 2020 after a long illness. Eileen was born August 8, 1926 in St. Louis, MO to Dr. John Durcan and Dorothy (Dwyer) Durcan. At 19, she was introduced to Thomas B. Maue, a law student at St. Louis University. After a 2-year courtship, they were married in 1948 in a triple wedding ceremony along with her 2 older sisters at St. Roch's Church in St. Louis. Eileen and Tom raised 5 children and resided at their home in Glendale for many years.

Eileen was an enthusiastic flower gardener with an artistic sensibility. She volunteered at Head Start and the MO History Museum. Always an avid reader, she enjoyed lively discussions and was a formidable opponent in debate. She traveled internationally with her beloved husband Tom for many years. Eileen will be remembered for her love of babies, practicality, unusual spryness into her late 80's, strong opinions and deep attachment to her family. She was predeceased by her deeply beloved husband of 61 years in 2010.

Eileen was the loving mother of Michele (Geoff Nash) Maue of Wildwood, Denise (Daniel Dreyfus) Maue Dreyfus of Kirkwood, Timothy Maue of Glendale, Thomas Maue Jr. of St. Louis County, and Jerry (Diana Bustamante) Maue of Dallas. She was the grandmother of Stephanie A. Nash, Barrett (Dr. Erin Kane) C. Thomas Nash, Trevor James Dreyfus (deceased), Dr. Nathan Thomas Maue Dreyfus, Parker Thomas Maue and Alexandra Shannon Maue. Eileen was predeceased by her siblings Jerry Durcan, Mary Lee, Dorothy Wallace, Thomas Durcan and Margaret Bausch. She is survived by her sisters Jeannie (Sister Rosemary) Durcan of Norway and Bobbie (Sister Genevieve) Durcan of KY, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Eileen donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Eileen's life will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis Area Food Bank or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Thank you to the caregivers at Dolan's Villa Dorado Home for their kindness and compassion.