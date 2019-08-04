Petros, Eileen On July 19th, 2019, Eileen Savage Petros, age 96, passed away. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, William and Rose (Nee Whaley) Savage and her loving husband of 50 years, the late Richard M. Petros. She is survived by her two loving children: Rosanne Kenealy (Kevin) and Mary Turney (John), 10 dear grandchildren: Alina, Brennan, Connor, Danika, Erban, Taylor, Amanda (Evan), Shaun, Eric, and Rachael. Also survived by two dear brothers, William (Doris) Savage and Paul (Theresa) Savage, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, 11a.m. (10:30-11 visit.) at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 711 Maiden Choice Ln., Catonsville, MD, 21228. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent DePaul Church Pantry: 1408 S. Tenth Street, St. Louis, MO 63104.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019