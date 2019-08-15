Eileen Sandweg

Guest Book
  • "I am a friend of Eileen's and worked with her at Travel..."
    - Cindy Yancey
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Sandweg Family. I worked with..."
    - Mrs. Karyn nee Liddy Warburton
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandweg, Eileen

of St. Louis. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Loving daughter of Marilyn M. Sandweg and the late Jerome J. Sandweg; dear sister of Mark (Sandy), Jim (Jody), Lore, Chris (Connie), Dan (Stacey) and the late Brian Sandweg; our dear niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A memorial celebration will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) on Saturday, August 17, 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Vincent Depaul Society or a appreciated. Private interment.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations