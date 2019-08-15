Sandweg, Eileen

of St. Louis. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Loving daughter of Marilyn M. Sandweg and the late Jerome J. Sandweg; dear sister of Mark (Sandy), Jim (Jody), Lore, Chris (Connie), Dan (Stacey) and the late Brian Sandweg; our dear niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A memorial celebration will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) on Saturday, August 17, 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the St. Vincent Depaul Society or a appreciated. Private interment.