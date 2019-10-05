Alexander, Elaine A

Elaine A. Alexander, age 82 of Creve Coeur, passed away October 2, 2019. She was born in Darby, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph and Dorothy Alexander and raised in Alexandria Virginia, where she graduated from Washington and Lee High School. She carried on a proud family tradition of attending Penn State University and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Food Chemistry. She moved to the St. Louis area to work in a testing lab for Pet Milk Company.

Elaine soon realized she wanted to teach as her mother had done, so earned a Masters' degree in Biology from Oregon State University. She then taught Science for 28 years, first at Hanley Junior High School in University City, MO and then at Mary Institute in Ladue, MO. She served as Head of the Science Department while at Mary Institute.

Combining her love for teaching with her passion for volunteering, she started a not-for-profit organization, the St. Louis Youth Corps Experience (SLYCE) and served as its Director. The organization paired students at many schools in the St. Louis area with volunteer opportunities in their communities. She enjoyed organizing and participating in the volunteer activities with the students at sites throughout the St. Louis area.

Elaine then spent several years as the Volunteer Coordinator in the Biology Department at Washington University working with the pre-freshman summer scholars, and finished her career as the Volunteer Coordinator at University City High School.

Elaine was an active member of Hamilton Christian Church in Creve Coeur and when it closed, became a member at Peace United Church of Christ in Webster Groves. Her passion for volunteering took her to many organizations including many build sites for Habitat for Humanity. Most recently she volunteered at the , a cause she supported enthusiastically.

An avid tennis player, traveler and photographer, Elaine loved all things nature. Until just a few years ago you would often find her kayaking the lakes and rivers of the St. Louis area, photographing the plants and wildlife.

She leaves behind a host of extended family members in the Washington D. C. area and many friends in the St. Louis area who mourn her loss. A celebration of life will be held November 2, 2019 at 2 pm at Peace United Church of Christ, 204 E. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Memorial gifts can be made to Peace UCC, Habitat for Humanity, or the