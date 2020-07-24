Weir, Elaine Anita

(nee Eckelkamp), of Des Peres who was born in White Plains, NY. , went home to her LORD on July 20, 2020 having succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer's and Coronavirus.

Elaine, who was possessed of a gentle spirit and a servant's heart, was a loving presence in the lives of her husband Tim and five children: Tim, II (Sally), Jen Burr (Scott), Kathleen Bertolatus (Jeb), Tricia Moffatt (Zac), and Joe. Elaine was a graduate of Ritenour High School and was a "Space Bell" when she worked at McDonnell Aircraft. She was devoted to her Church and helped the St. Louis community through her volunteer work with St. Patrick Center and Birthright.

Elaine's Sunday staple of pot roast and mashed potatoes was a family favorite and everyone loved her wonderful scratch baking. Elaine was known not to shy away from a chance to cut class at Ritenour with her older brother, Roger, and she loved hanging out at the Parkmoor with friends.

Born to Lawrence and Arlene (Uchtmann) Eckelkamp, Elaine is survived by her brothers William, and Donald and sister Rita Saliba. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger. She leaves seven grandchildren who loved her very much: Jack, Charlotte, Andrew, Georgia, Laura, John, and Kate..

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, 28 Jul. 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, MO with a private burial to follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Birthright or to St. Patrick's Center are suggested. For other service details, please visit www.boppchapel.com