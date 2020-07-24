1/1
Elaine Anita Weir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Weir, Elaine Anita

(nee Eckelkamp), of Des Peres who was born in White Plains, NY. , went home to her LORD on July 20, 2020 having succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer's and Coronavirus.

Elaine, who was possessed of a gentle spirit and a servant's heart, was a loving presence in the lives of her husband Tim and five children: Tim, II (Sally), Jen Burr (Scott), Kathleen Bertolatus (Jeb), Tricia Moffatt (Zac), and Joe. Elaine was a graduate of Ritenour High School and was a "Space Bell" when she worked at McDonnell Aircraft. She was devoted to her Church and helped the St. Louis community through her volunteer work with St. Patrick Center and Birthright.

Elaine's Sunday staple of pot roast and mashed potatoes was a family favorite and everyone loved her wonderful scratch baking. Elaine was known not to shy away from a chance to cut class at Ritenour with her older brother, Roger, and she loved hanging out at the Parkmoor with friends.

Born to Lawrence and Arlene (Uchtmann) Eckelkamp, Elaine is survived by her brothers William, and Donald and sister Rita Saliba. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger. She leaves seven grandchildren who loved her very much: Jack, Charlotte, Andrew, Georgia, Laura, John, and Kate..

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, 28 Jul. 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Clement Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, MO with a private burial to follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Birthright or to St. Patrick's Center are suggested. For other service details, please visit www.boppchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved