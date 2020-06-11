Dooley, Elaine

(nee Hudak), formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her Florissant home on June 8, 2020. Surrounded by loving family, her soul departed gracefully leaving a smile on her face and a tear in her eye.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael E. Dooley, sister Janet Hausrath, brother Bob Hudak, children Thomas Horsfall, Deborah Morley, James Rohr (Mary Jo), Paul Dooley, Erin Dooley, Jonathan Dooley (Carey), and Matthew Dooley, and grandchildren Steven Chapa, Merinda Morley, Kerstin Morley, Norah Dooley, Layne Dooley, Claire Dooley, and Kate Dooley.

A devout parishioner of St. Sabina for fifty years, Elaine enjoyed tennis, playing cards, tending garden, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Her keen fashion sense was an inspiration to all with an eye for beauty and without even trying, she brought beauty everywhere she went.

Services: A private memorial will be held at Hutchens Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Alzheimer's Association or Unity Hospice of Greater St. Louis.