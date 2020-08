Ketchelmeier, Elaine

Asleep in Jesus, Wednesday August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert 'Bill' Ketchelmeier. Dear mother of Nancy (Jim) Murphy and Gloria (Roy) Luber. Dear grandmother of Aimee (Patrick) Dempsey and Daniel (Annie) Murphy and great grand mother of Moriah and Londyn Dempsey. Dear sister, aunt, and friend to many.

Services: Private funeral services at Bopp Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.