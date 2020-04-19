Elaine L. Shore
Shore, Elaine L. (nee Belenson) April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Irvin Shore for 67 years. Dear mother of Barbara (William) Land and Randy (Gabrielle) Shore. Loving grandmother of Alexis (Ken) Campbell, Bradley (Annie) Land, Jared Land, Colin Shore, and Spencer Shore. Dear great-grandmother of Max and Ethan Campbell. Beloved sister-in-law of Ruth (the late Charles) Tockman. Dear aunt, cousin and friend Services: Private family graveside services were held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the National Kidney Foundation. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
