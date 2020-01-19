Litwak, Elaine

(nee Fernandez) 77, went to her eternal reward on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. Loving wife of the late Kenneth Litwak and beloved daughter of the late Manuel and Alice Fernandez. She is survived by her daughters Caryn (Jeff) Limmer and Christine Litwak, and grandchildren, Lydia, Layna and Lillyana Limmer. Beloved Aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visit Monday (1/20) 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Service Tuesday 10 a.m. Memorials to Beverly Farm (Godfrey, IL).