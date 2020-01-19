Elaine Litwak

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Obituary
Litwak, Elaine

(nee Fernandez) 77, went to her eternal reward on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. Loving wife of the late Kenneth Litwak and beloved daughter of the late Manuel and Alice Fernandez. She is survived by her daughters Caryn (Jeff) Limmer and Christine Litwak, and grandchildren, Lydia, Layna and Lillyana Limmer. Beloved Aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visit Monday (1/20) 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Service Tuesday 10 a.m. Memorials to Beverly Farm (Godfrey, IL).


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
