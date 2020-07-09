Hazzard, Elaine M.

(nee Graves), Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Hazzard; loving mother of Kelli (Rick) Johnston, Kathleen (Tom) Gannon, Karen (Craig) Kriska, Patrick Hazzard and Kristina (Scott) Higgins; dear grandmother of Stas, Anna and Connor Johnston, Ellie and Maggie Gannon, the late Justin, the late Mary Claire, Ryan, Katie and Nick Kriska, Ian and Patrick Hazzard, Nathan, Hannah and Kaitlin Higgins; dear sister of the late Royce Graves.

Services: Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials to Stray Rescue or the animal rescue charity of your choice or Mary, Queen and Mother Center appreciated.