Sullivan, Elaine M.
(nee Perrill), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Sullivan; dearest mother of Laura (Robert), Rachel (Chris) and Christine; dear grandmother of Abigail, Anthony and Maci.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, December 11, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Cardinal Glennon or St. Louis Children's Hospitals appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019