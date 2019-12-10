St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Elaine M. Sullivan

Elaine M. Sullivan Obituary

Sullivan, Elaine M.

(nee Perrill), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Sullivan; dearest mother of Laura (Robert), Rachel (Chris) and Christine; dear grandmother of Abigail, Anthony and Maci.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Wednesday, December 11, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Cardinal Glennon or St. Louis Children's Hospitals appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
