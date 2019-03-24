Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Marie (Mues) Niederbremer. View Sign

Niederbremer (nee Mues), Elaine Marie Elaine Mues Niederbremer (78) passed away on March 22, 2019 from acute myeloid leukemia. Beloved wife of the late Harry Niederbremer and adored mother of Karen (Keith) Graves and Laurie (Keith) Kornfeld. Loving grandmother of Nicole and Megan Graves and Erin and Anna Kornfeld. Dearest sister of Robert (Jane) Mues and Richard (Jane) Mues and a dear relative and friend. Elaine felt fortunate to have been blessed with a wonderful life. She enjoyed joking with her family and friends, but also sharing meaningful conversation. She appreciated that everyone has their own story to tell and was genuinely interested in other people. She loved traveling with Harry and friends all around the world, volunteering at the Butterfly House, exploring the botanical gardens, hiking the Shaw nature reserve, visiting the zoo, exercising at the gym with her friends and any activity that allowed her to spend time with her granddaughters. Life will not be the same without her. Elaine requested no formal service. She was very grateful to have the opportunity to say goodbye to all of those she loved and was overwhelmed with their expressions of love for her. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Evelyn's House, angels on earth. What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Master calls a butterfly.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019

