Elaine Rose Horn

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church
Florissant, MO
Obituary
Horn, Elaine Rose

(nee Higgins) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Oct. 30. Beloved wife of Paul A. Horn for 61 years; loving mother of Susan Cogan (Robert), Christopher Horn (Sarah), Janice Weigman (John), Carolyn Lamas (Damian); beloved sister of Dorothy Gorman and the late Ann Marie Bretz and Mary Higgins; loving grandmother of Thomas, AJ, Jillian, Peter, Julia, Daniel, Samantha and Alyssa; cherished great-grandmother of Lucy and Ellie.

Services: Memorial Mass 10 am Sat., Nov. 23 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant.Masses or donations to St. Rose St. Vincent De Paul Society preferred.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
