Horn, Elaine Rose

(nee Higgins) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Oct. 30. Beloved wife of Paul A. Horn for 61 years; loving mother of Susan Cogan (Robert), Christopher Horn (Sarah), Janice Weigman (John), Carolyn Lamas (Damian); beloved sister of Dorothy Gorman and the late Ann Marie Bretz and Mary Higgins; loving grandmother of Thomas, AJ, Jillian, Peter, Julia, Daniel, Samantha and Alyssa; cherished great-grandmother of Lucy and Ellie.

Services: Memorial Mass 10 am Sat., Nov. 23 at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant.Masses or donations to St. Rose St. Vincent De Paul Society preferred.