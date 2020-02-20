Silver, Elaine

February 19, 2020. Devoted and beloved wife of Barry Silver for 56 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Beth (Larry) Finkel of Sterling, VA and Stacey (Brian) Deutsch; dear grandmother of Samantha Finkel, Alex Finkel, Jack Deutsch and Grace Deutsch; dear sister and sister-in-law of Arnold (the late Nathalie) Sullaway and the late Sharon (Michael) Harrison; dear sister-in-law of the late Joel Silver; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Elaine will be remembered for her warm heart, kind and caring ways, loyalty, and love of family and friends.

Services: Funeral Service Sunday, February 23, 11 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. No visitation prior to service. Private interment. Memorial contributions preferred to The Lupus Foundation, The American Kidney Fund, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center or . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

