Pidcock, Elaine Virginia

My beautiful wife Elaine Virginia Pidcock (Fries) passed away on August 8th, 2019, at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, a fantastic mother to Christina and Scott, and grandmother (Lannie) to 5 grandchildren; Elena, Luke, Sophia, Hailey, and Peyton. Her hobby of quilting became a passion and she became an artist at quilting and watercolor painting, though she would never acknowledge that. We were the best of friends and always had complete trust in each other. We met 70 years ago and spent 63 HAPPY years of marriage learning each day how to love more and more. Rest in peace my darling, you've earned it. Missing you hurts. I sincerely hope you are correct and we will have a glorious reunion and spend eternity together.