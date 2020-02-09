Hertzenberg, Elayne C.

unexpectedly passed away on January 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. She was succeeded in death by her parents, Raymond and Clara Wilkins of Louisville, Kentucky.

Elayne was a loving, giving, vivacious person. She had fun in whatever she did. Her family and friends meant everything to her. She loved new experiences, traveling, and shopping. She was always there for family and friends whether it was advice or support, you could count on Elayne. She had a 30+ year career with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Company in St. Louis, Missouri.

She is survived by her husband, Keith, of almost 39 years, her children Daniel (Amie) Watts of St. Louis, Melissa Garcia of Nashville, and stepsons Greg Hertzenberg and Kevin (Ellie) Hertzenberg, granddaughters Kayla Garcia, Torri Garcia, and Zoe Garcia, grandsons Keith Hertzenberg, Kyle Hertzenberg, Brett Hertzenberg, Ryan Hertzenberg, and Andrew Lancaster.

Services: A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-6 p.m.. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St Charles, Missouri. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.