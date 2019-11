Haenssler, Elbert "Gabby"of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Gabby is survived by his Wife – Mona Lou Haenssler, Son – Darren Haenssler, Daughters – Gayleen (Tom) Pratt, Lynette (Donn) Harrison, Grandchildren – Zachary (Erica) Warden, Joshua Warden, Lucas Warden, Hannah Warden, Quentin Harrison, and Grant Harrison. He was a Friend to many. Gabby was preceded in death by his Parents – Osmund and Evelyn Haenssler. Elbert "Gabby" Haenssler was a teacher for 40 years, 30 years in Ferguson-Florissant, two colleges, and one university for 10 years. He was a referee for 46 years, a coach for 30 years, he led them to 2 state tennis championships. There were 66 straight wins in wrestling and the streak was broken when he left to coach//teach in another building. Gabby worked for the St. Louis Cardinal football team for 22 years, the St. Louis Rams and N.F.L. for 14 years.Friends & Family Gathering: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at First St. Charles United Methodist Church. Memorial Service: Friday, November 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at First St. Charles United Methodist Church. http://www.paulfuneral.com