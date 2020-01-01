Elda Molina

Obituary
Molina, Elda

(nee Belli) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Molina; dearest mother of Christine (Tom) Frichtel and Stephen Molina; dear grandmother of Stacey (Dan) Belmont, Emily (Denny) Winter, Christine Molina, Jamie (John) Aronson and the late Arthur Molina II; dear great-grandmother of Daniel "Buddy" Belmont III, Emma Jane, Benjamin Belmont and Thomas Winter; sister of Alma (the late Warren) Schmidt and the late Peter (Rose), Joseph (survived by Marie), Mary and Louise Belli; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Elda and Art were the longtime owners of the Wishing Well Restaurant. She was loved and admired by many.

Services: Visitation Friday, January 3, 10:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd. (Florissant). Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
