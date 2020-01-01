Molina, Elda

(nee Belli) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Molina; dearest mother of Christine (Tom) Frichtel and Stephen Molina; dear grandmother of Stacey (Dan) Belmont, Emily (Denny) Winter, Christine Molina, Jamie (John) Aronson and the late Arthur Molina II; dear great-grandmother of Daniel "Buddy" Belmont III, Emma Jane, Benjamin Belmont and Thomas Winter; sister of Alma (the late Warren) Schmidt and the late Peter (Rose), Joseph (survived by Marie), Mary and Louise Belli; our dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Elda and Art were the longtime owners of the Wishing Well Restaurant. She was loved and admired by many.

Services: Visitation Friday, January 3, 10:00 a.m. until Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd. (Florissant). Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com