Pace, Eleanor Agnes

(nee Brewer) died peacefully at home in West Plains, MO on March 28, 2020 at age 90. Beloved and devoted wife of the late William E. Pace; loving mother of Scott (Peggy) Pace, Sue (Richard) Bowles, and Barbara (Colin) Kerwin; cherished grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five.

Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date.