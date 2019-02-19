Sheehan, Sister Eleanor Agnes CSJ (Sister Agnes Patrice) Of Nazareth Living Center on Feb. 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James Patrick and Mary Agnes Sheehan (nee Marron); dear sister of James P. Sheehan, an aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ. Services: Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Wed., Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. then to Resurrection Cemetery for internment. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. Fey Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019