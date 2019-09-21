Berg, Eleanor "Elaine" (Strong)

85, passed on August 2nd, 2019. She was loving mother to Ted and Jackie, Nana to Lane, Gabrielle, Grace, and Hope. She also loved the Stromsdorfer children like her own, Steve, Jason, Todd, Boyd and Paula Stromsdorfer. Wife to the late Allan Berg and youngest sister to Jean MacDonald and the late Rushelle Pape and Ellis Strong. She was born in Jack, Mississippi; graduated from Utica High School, Mississippi Baptist School of Nursing and Charity Hospital School of Anesthesia. She loved being an anesthetist for 37 years at St. Luke's hospital in St. Louis. She loved animals, traveling and her RV. She was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and could throw a legendary gathering with enough food to feed a small country.

Services: Her memorial services will be in St. Louis, MO November 23rd & Jackson, Mississippi November 26th with the locations TBD.