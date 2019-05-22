Eleanor Claire Evans

Evans, Eleanor Claire (née Beach) fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Glennon J. Evans; dearest mother of Dr. James G. (Sue) Evans; loving grandmother of Michael J. Evans and Jessica (Ben) Swagman; great-grandmother of Kei J. Evans; dear sister of Doris A. Fox; dearest friend of many. Services: Funeral Service 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at HUTCHENS-STYGAR Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the . VISITATION 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Hutchens-Stygar. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
