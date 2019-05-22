Evans, Eleanor Claire (née Beach) fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Glennon J. Evans; dearest mother of Dr. James G. (Sue) Evans; loving grandmother of Michael J. Evans and Jessica (Ben) Swagman; great-grandmother of Kei J. Evans; dear sister of Doris A. Fox; dearest friend of many. Services: Funeral Service 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at HUTCHENS-STYGAR Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. (St. Charles). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the . VISITATION 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Hutchens-Stygar. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019