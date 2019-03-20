Frankenberg, Sister Eleanor Francis, S.S.N.D. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday March 16, 2019. Beloved sister of Viola Struckhoff, Bernice Kemner both of Augusta MO, and the late Raymond, Frank, and Robert Frankenberg. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life. Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 Saturday, March 23, 11:15 A.M. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019