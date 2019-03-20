St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Frankenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Eleanor Francis Frankenberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sister Eleanor Francis Frankenberg Obituary
Frankenberg, Sister Eleanor Francis, S.S.N.D. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday March 16, 2019. Beloved sister of Viola Struckhoff, Bernice Kemner both of Augusta MO, and the late Raymond, Frank, and Robert Frankenberg. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life. Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 Saturday, March 23, 11:15 A.M. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now