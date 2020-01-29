Fry, Eleanor

January 28, 2020

Beloved wife of Milton London Fry for 66 years. Dear mother of Robert S. Fry, Lawrence D. 'Larry' Fry and the late Susan L. Fry. Loving grandmother of Daniel I. Fry, Brian A. Fry and Jonathan L. Fry. Dear cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Thursday, January 30, 1:30 p.m. at Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive (Ladue and Spoede Roads). Visitation with Eleanor's family beginning at 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63141, the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146 or to the .

