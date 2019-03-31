Boes, Eleanor G. Genny (nee Beal), passed away, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ferdinand Fritz Boes. Loving father of Susan (Wally) Hovis. Grandmother of William (Sarah) Duncan. Services: Private service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019