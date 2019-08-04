|
Ziegler, Eleanor Isabelle (nee Jeglijewski) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Ziegler; dear mother of Dave (Kathleen) and Phil (Kathie) Ziegler and Mary (Tom) Grant and the late Anne (survived by Stan) Schlipp; cherished grandmother of David, Aimee, Sara, Cori, Nick, Michelle, Meghan, Tommy, Jake and Stephanie; dearest great-grandmother to Phillip, Brooklyn, Cortland, Colynns, Owen, Max, Elliot, Jude, Savannah, Samantha and Isabella; dear daughter of the late Mike and Elizabeth Jeglijewski and dear sister of the late Vera, Mike and Ben Jeglijewski; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Wednesday, August 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Pius V Catholic Church for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019