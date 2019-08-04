St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Pius V Catholic Church
Eleanor Isabelle Ziegler

Eleanor Isabelle Ziegler
Ziegler, Eleanor Isabelle (nee Jeglijewski) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Ziegler; dear mother of Dave (Kathleen) and Phil (Kathie) Ziegler and Mary (Tom) Grant and the late Anne (survived by Stan) Schlipp; cherished grandmother of David, Aimee, Sara, Cori, Nick, Michelle, Meghan, Tommy, Jake and Stephanie; dearest great-grandmother to Phillip, Brooklyn, Cortland, Colynns, Owen, Max, Elliot, Jude, Savannah, Samantha and Isabella; dear daughter of the late Mike and Elizabeth Jeglijewski and dear sister of the late Vera, Mike and Ben Jeglijewski; our dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Wednesday, August 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Pius V Catholic Church for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
