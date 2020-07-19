Butler, Eleanor J.

(nee O'Connor) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 15 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Butler; dear sweet mother of Kathleen (Thomas) Gatti, Jeannette (Thomas) Eskridge and Kenneth (Theresa) Butler; dear grandmother of LT Christina A. Gatti, CPT Dominic T. Gatti, Kevin (Lauren), Connor and Kayla Eskridge and Isabella Butler; adopted mother and grandmother to the Komorek family; a dear friend to all.

Services: Services will be private at St. Clement of Rome. Masses preferred or memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project. https//supportwoundedwarriorsproject.org/