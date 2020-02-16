Krieg, F.S.M., Sister Eleanor

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved sister of Louise Fick, of West Phalia, MO; our dear relative, friend, and sister in religious life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community/Marian Chapel, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, MO, on Tuesday. February 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, 3221 McKelvy Rd., Suite 107, Bridgeton, MO 63044, appreciated. A KUTIS CITY SERVICE