Eleanor Louise Choden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Louise Choden.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Send Flowers

Choden, Eleanor Louise (nee Pearlman) Eleanor passed away Saturday at the age of 90. Loving wife of the late Ruben Choden; beloved mother of Susan Plattner, Audrey Choden, Scott Choden, and Juli Choden; loving grandmother of Samuel and Benjamin Krauskopf; Ellie adored her two kitties Spanky and Bebe. She had a love for reading books. Services: Graveside service Wednesday, June 19, 11:00 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the or to a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.