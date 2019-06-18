Choden, Eleanor Louise (nee Pearlman) Eleanor passed away Saturday at the age of 90. Loving wife of the late Ruben Choden; beloved mother of Susan Plattner, Audrey Choden, Scott Choden, and Juli Choden; loving grandmother of Samuel and Benjamin Krauskopf; Ellie adored her two kitties Spanky and Bebe. She had a love for reading books. Services: Graveside service Wednesday, June 19, 11:00 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the or to a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019