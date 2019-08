Franzen, Eleanora "Elly"

Aug. 18, 2019. Elly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her calm, steady, confident demeanor was a strength and blessing to those around her. She will be greatly missed.

Services: Funeral Mass Fri., Aug. 23, 12 p.m. at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., 63017, with visitation one hour prior at Church. Memorial Donations may be sent to Priests of the Sacred Heart, PO Box 900, Hales Corners, WI 53130. osfuneralhomes.com