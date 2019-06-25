Elianor Storts

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
View Map
Obituary
Storts, Elianor Passed on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Roy E. Sr.; loving mother of Roy Jr. (Cindi), George (Mary), Cal (Sharon), and Laura (Don) Johnson; dear grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services: Visitation Wed., 6/26, from 4-8pm, Service Thurs., 6/27 at 9:30am, both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois Ave, 63116) Interment at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
