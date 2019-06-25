Storts, Elianor Passed on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Roy E. Sr.; loving mother of Roy Jr. (Cindi), George (Mary), Cal (Sharon), and Laura (Don) Johnson; dear grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Services: Visitation Wed., 6/26, from 4-8pm, Service Thurs., 6/27 at 9:30am, both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois Ave, 63116) Interment at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019