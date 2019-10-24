Engel, Elias Richard "Bulldog"

21, died peacefully on October 19, 2019. Beloved son of Richard Engel Jr. and Tamara Kenny; dear brother of Grace Engel; cherished grandson of Richard and Marian Engel and Joseph and Helen Kenny; most loved nephew, cousin, friend, and co-worker.

Above all else, Eli was a remarkably kind and gentle soul. Bugs in the house were always escorted outside and worms on the sidewalk instinctively transported to the safety of the grass. He was a strict vegetarian from the moment his question "What is hamburger made of?" was answered. Eli was also a fierce opponent of the death penalty, guided by an unwavering belief that there is no such thing as bad people, only good people doing bad things.

Eli loved his job at the Webster Groves Schnucks, his "work family" there, and greeting customers with the phrase "How you folks doing?" He was proud of Reggie, his pickup truck, and of the powerful rap songs he wrote and performed; he was an accomplished martial artist. Eli also loved Kenny, the son he hoped to have one day and whom he longed for to the point that Kenny seemed already a part of the family.

Eli lived with bipolar and obsessive compulsive disorders and anxiety and guided by his family, he accepted his mental illnesses without shame. Sadly, he too often had occasion to wish that the world treated those with mental illnesses with the same compassion and understanding as those with any other kind of illness. During the many years he searched for a treatment plan to address his difficult symptoms, Eli suffered greatly but with courage and hope that one day he would find relief. In the last year of his life, his mental health had improved dramatically; he expressed daily his profound gratitude for that and for the many other gifts in his life, most especially his family or, as he said, "my posse."

It was an incredible privilege to have known Eli and to have had the opportunity to love and be loved by him. Eli's family and friends will always carry him in their hearts and minds in hope that by his presence there, they might one day be as compassionate, courageous, resilient, and wise as he was.

Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Webster Groves followed by a reception at the Shrewsbury City Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting causes dear to Eli's heart with a contribution to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America, or St. Patrick Center.