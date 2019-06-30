St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Home - Eureka
108 North Central Avenue at First Street
Eureka, MO 63025
(636) 938-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Peacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor Weiss Peacock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor Weiss Peacock Obituary
Peacock, Elinor Weiss baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving daughter of the late Cornelius and Iva Weiss (nee Hartsell); dear wife of the late Rolland Peacock; beloved mother and best friend of Dorothy (Darrell) Brown; grandmother of Jeffrey (Lauren) Brown and Stephen (Joe Williams) Brown; greatgrandmother of Cole and Luke Brown; sister of the late Jim (Nicki) Weiss; loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church Eureka, Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to or the Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funer al Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Tuesday 4-6:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information