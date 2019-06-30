|
Peacock, Elinor Weiss baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving daughter of the late Cornelius and Iva Weiss (nee Hartsell); dear wife of the late Rolland Peacock; beloved mother and best friend of Dorothy (Darrell) Brown; grandmother of Jeffrey (Lauren) Brown and Stephen (Joe Williams) Brown; greatgrandmother of Cole and Luke Brown; sister of the late Jim (Nicki) Weiss; loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church Eureka, Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made to or the Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funer al Home - Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, Tuesday 4-6:30 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019