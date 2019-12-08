Porter, Eliot F. Jr.

Scourge of authority figures and lunkheads, champion of dogs and underdogs, autodidact and polymath, Eliot F. Porter Jr., a longtime Post-Dispatch reporter, met his Maker on Nov. 25. His Maker's condition in the aftermath is now the subject of speculation.

Mr. Porter, 88, died of pneumonia in Providence, R.I., to which he had only recently moved to be closer to his family. For more than three decades – between 1964 and his retirement in 1998 – Mr. Porter reported for the Post, covering the environment, local government and a wide range of other subjects. He also at various times edited the arts pages and wrote architecture criticism.

A brilliant stylist, Mr. Porter brought to all of his writing a penetrating and fearless intelligence that not infrequently led him down unconventional paths, bringing readers surprise, delight, insight and knowledge not otherwise readily found.

Reflexively suspicious of power, he relished challenging corporate executives, politicians, and, perhaps most consistently, his editors. Bill McClellan dubbed him "The Meanest Man in Town." But beneath the nickname were affection and respect, built in part on Mr. Porter's happy-warrior spirit, insatiable curiosity, and undeniable intelligence. It was also the case that, when he chose, Mr. Porter could be among the most courtly and charming men in town.

The son of Eliot F. Porter, a famous nature photographer, and Marian Brown Porter Norton Sprague, Mr. Porter was born and raised in Boston. He attended Harvard University but dropped out to join the Army during the Korean War, during which he gained a Purple Heart and lost a good deal of his hearing. After the war, he returned to Harvard, earned his degree, and, in 1957, immediately began his career in journalism. After seven years at newspapers in the Northeast, he joined the Post-Dispatch.

In his retirement, Mr. Porter enjoyed reading in his vast personal library, as well as caring for his beloved dogs and birds. He also volunteered as a teacher of reading to adults and at the SPCA.

Survivors include: Four sons – Eliot, of Providence, R.I.; John, of St. Louis; Charles, of Seattle, and Alexander, of Brooklyn, N.Y. A daughter, Anne, predeceased him. Other survivors include five brothers -- Charles, of West Hartford, Conn.; Jonathan, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Stephen, of Searsmont, Me.; Patrick, of Tesuque, N.M.; and Arthur Norton, of Woodstock, Vt.; two sisters -- Caroline Norton, of Falmouth, Mass. and Barbara Cherington, of Arlington, Mass.; six grandchildren; and his former wife, Jane Porter, of Portsmouth, N.H. A service will be held at a later date in St. Louis. Donations appreciated to the Animal Protective Association (APA) of Missouri, Humane Society of Missouri, or St. Louis Audubon Society.