Banstetter, Elizabeth A. "Betty" baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Betty is mourned by her five children and their spouses: Lisa and Chip Ghent, Rob and Maria Banstetter, Diana Banstetter Round, Joe Banstetter, and Crissi and Dave Peterson. The 12 grandchildren they gave Betty were her greatest joy in the later part of her life: Derek, Caitlin, Megan, Alexandra, Sam, Serena, Ethan, Hayden, Jacob, Daniel, Siena, and Caden, will all miss their grandma so very much. She is survived by her four siblings and their families, who were all very dear to her: Spencer & Barbara Cain; Patty and Tricia Cotham; Kevin, Jane, Emily, Beth, and Eileen Cain; Chris, Suzy, Kelly, and Kacy Cain. She is also mourned by her life partner, Ned Bowdern. For more info: www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
