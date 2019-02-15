St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Elizabeth A. Files

Files, Elizabeth A. (nee Reilly) Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Loving wife of Francis H. Files; dear mother of Mark, John, and the late Diane Barlow; dear grandmother of Daniel (Valerie) and David (Tasha) Lamping; dear sister of Sharon (Ernest) Ranzini. Our dear greatgrandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 18, 9 a.m. to St. Bernadette Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the or the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
