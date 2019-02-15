|
Files, Elizabeth A. (nee Reilly) Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Loving wife of Francis H. Files; dear mother of Mark, John, and the late Diane Barlow; dear grandmother of Daniel (Valerie) and David (Tasha) Lamping; dear sister of Sharon (Ernest) Ranzini. Our dear greatgrandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, February 18, 9 a.m. to St. Bernadette Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the or the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
