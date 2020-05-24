Wehner, Elizabeth A. (nee Hudson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard E. Wehner, loving mother of Deacon Ralph L. Wehner and David A. (Carol) Wehner; dearest grandmother of Daniel Wehner; dear sister of Clara Pascal Mulkey; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and dear friend. Services: Visitation at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, on Wed., May 27, 9:30 am, with a prayer service at 10 am, followed by committal at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or memorials to Mary Queen and Mother Center, 7601 Watson, 63119. See boppchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.