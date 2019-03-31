Windsor, Elizabeth A. Betty (nee Brown), Saturday, March 23, 2019. Dear wife of the late Norman R. Ted Windsor, loving mother of Brett (Kim) Windsor, Kitty (Tom) Lindley, Laura (Mark) Poiter and Barbara (Dave) Collier; dear grandmother of Jennifer Pearia, John Lindley, Jane Lindley, Jeremy Poiter, Amber Poiter, Andrew Collier and Gabby Collier; dear great-grandmother of Jackson, Madison and Allison; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Visitation Saturday, April 6, 10:00-11:00 a.m., at Park Baptist Church, 825 Graham Road, Florissant, immediately followed by 11:00 a.m. memorial service. Interment Private. A Hutchens Mortuary Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019